Martin Garrix & Tinie Tempah tease new groovy collaboration

By Barbara Potrc 44

Dutch superstar DJ and producer Martin Garrix has just been spotted in his studio with British rapper and singer Tinie Tempah. Both artists have shared their studio session with fans on Instagram stories. Patrick (Tinie Tempah) even shared a preview of what sounds like a catchy, groovy song, captioning it “2021 music.” There is just a matter of time until we see if the track is the highly anticipated collaboration between Martin and Tinie or if it is one of many other unreleased tracks that Garrix will be releasing in 2021.

With his latest release being in September, a collaboration with Elderbrook ‘Fire’, under his house alias Ytram, fans are questioning when they will hear some new Martin Garrix music and enjoy his signature, festive, feel-good vibes. However, Martin teased that a new Area 21 album is in the works and nearly finished. The album will feature 12 tracks, and one of them might be the collaboration with Tinie Tempah.

Based on all of this, we are already super excited for Garrix’s performance at Tomorrowland’s virtual New Year Eve’s party. Just a couple of days ago, Martin shared his One World Radio Friendship Mix as a part of the countdown for the celebration, featuring some amazing hit releases by his fellow STMPD RCRDS colleagues Brooks, Justin Mylo, Julian Jordan, Matisse & Sadko, and many others. 2021 will definitely be another huge year for Martin Garrix. With all the upcoming releases, new collaborations, and hopefully also some performances, it’s gonna be a wild year.

For now, we will sadly have to wait to see what exactly Martin and Tinie were cooking up in their studio sessions, but there will be some more previews in his New Year’s Eve set for sure, so make sure to get your ticket, tune in, and enjoy some more unreleased Garrix tracks!

Image Credit: Martin Garrix (via Facebook), Tinie Tempah (via Facebook)