MR.BLACK brings the heat with latest reggae rave anthem ‘Feel The Fire’ with Richie Loop: Listen

By Lilla Vásárhelyi 11

Winter is definitely coming and while half of the world turns dark and cold, Israeli DJ and producer Yaniv Biton, better known as MR.BLACK is here to keep all of us warm with his new psy-trance/big-room hit ‘Feel The Fire‘ featuring Richie Loop on the vocals, released via Showtek‘s label SKINK Records.

By mixing the two most energetic genres, ‘Feel The Fire‘ definitely lives up to its name. MR.BLACK worked with Jamaican vocalist and producer, Richie Loop to create this banger, spicing up the song with a special reggae vibe, created by his catchy vocals. MR.BLACK has demonstrated his incredible producing skills yet again, by smoothly turning the song upside down from chill, reggae sounds to a full festival mainstage banger with pounding basslines and big room sound effects. In addition to the hybrid track, MR.BLACK has produced an alternative mix as well, which is a rather radio-friendly version of the original song, keeping Richie’s amazing vocals and changing the psy-trance rhythms to future house and Brazilian bass melodies, bringing back real summer vibes. This way, the song will not only fit dance music stages to pump up the volume, but sunset performances too, as a perfect mood setter.

Although we still have to wait for MR.BLACK’s upcoming album, ‘Hybrid‘ to drop, make sure to listen to his new song ‘Feel The Fire‘ featuring Richie Loop, available now on all streaming platforms here.