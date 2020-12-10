NEXU unveils new All Time House Classics Mix and playlist

By Lewis Partington 18

Mix connoisseurs NEXU have brought their latest instalment of musical magic, and this one is too good to be missed! After years of providing top quality mixes – mainly on YouTube – NEXU returns for an All Time House Classics mix, jam-packed with the biggest names and tunes from years gone by. See if you know a few of these artists…

The mega-mix boasts tracks from industry heavyweights, including: Shakedown, Daft Punk, Junior Jack, David Guetta, Basement Jaxx, Roger Sanchez, Faithless, Fatboy Slim, Crystal Waters, and tonnes more. With a collection like that, you already know that this is guaranteed to give you the feel good vibes that classic house always does! Mixed by Roc Dubloc, who you may remember from his huge tune ‘Plata O Plomo‘ on Hardwell’s legendary Revealed Recordings, this mix combines all of your favourites into a 9 minute long journey through house music. Available as both the mix and a playlist, NEXU have well and truly delivered another phenomenal mix, with their year mix surely not far away!

Listen to NEXU’s ‘All Time House Classics Mix’ mixed by Roc Dubloc via the NEXU YouTube channel right here, or check out the full playlist of tracks below via Spotify.