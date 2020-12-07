Parklife 2021 moves to September

With the UK beginning to roll out the COVID-19 vaccine in the next coming weeks and prime minister Boris Johnson giving optimistic hope about the summer 2021 season being able to hold large-scale events again, it all sounds like good news. One of the biggest summer events in the UK happens to be Manchester-based festival Parklife, and they’re taking caution by moving their event to next September.

Originally held in the June month, they’re pushing it back this early to avoid cancellation and to allow more time for things to hopefully be back to normal. Also meaning that they will have more time to plan a huge event that has now been two years in the making along with curating a massive lineup that will hopefully replicate what this year’s was meant to be, it’s full speed ahead for the organisers. The original dates were June 12-13 but now the new dates are September 11-12. Also teasing that a new lineup is nearly ready to be revealed, the lineup meant to be for 2020 included a host of massive names such as Carl Cox, Eric Prydz, CamelPhat and Fisher so we can be sure that 2021 will be just as epic.

With this announcement comes questions about Glastonbury though, as the big festival takes place not very long after Parklife in June from Wednesday 23 to Monday 28, so many are wondering if they will follow suit and also push back the event.

Registration for Parklife 2021 is now open, and you can sign up right here.

We can’t wait to celebrate a show two years in the making. Things are feeling good right now and to ensure we get to dance together in 2021 we have decided to move the dates to 11th & 12th September 2021. We can’t wait to see you all very soon. The PL Team x pic.twitter.com/JJswFhPyPn — Parklife 2021 🚀 (@Parklifefest) December 7, 2020

Image credit: Parklife via Twitter