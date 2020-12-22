Pioneer DJ experiences growth in sales during lockdown

By Olivier Jeske 27

Pioneer DJ is one of the most popular brands responsible for providing products for DJs. As the event industry has been in dire straits for several months due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, many would have predicted that 2020 would have been a disappointing year for the brand. As it turns out, the brand has recorded increases in the sale of its controllers, especially those dedicated to people starting their adventure in DJing – DDJ-200, and DDJ-400. The first is a smart 2-channel controller with all of the basic functions, compatible even with your phone using the WeDJ app, which costs only $149.00. The DDJ-400 is also a 2-channel controller equipped with a professional rekordbox performance program and an interface similar to standard club players, which includes Sound Color FX and Beat FX taken from the famous DJM-900NSX2 mixer. Its price is about $249.00. The main reason for Pioneer DJ’s sales growth is probably the ongoing restrictions on movement and lockdowns in a large number of countries where millions of people are forced to spend days and nights in their homes. Music production and DJing are gaining popularity all the time, many people have always wanted to try their hand at it, but back when everything was normal, not everyone had the time or the finances.

Entry-level DJ equipment is a great starting point for so many DJs. Picking the right equipment when you don’t know where to start can be really daunting. To help make it easier we have equipment like the DDJ-200 and DDJ-400 on the market. These products are the perfect pieces of gear to start your hobby/career, especially when you have little to know the experience of being in front of decks or a controller. – Pioneer DJ

If that was not enough, this year Pioneer DJ has also published a new generation of the famous CDJ-2000NXS2 players, the CDJ-3000, which you can read more about here.

Image credit: Pioneer DJ