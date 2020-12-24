R3HAB wraps 2020 with emotional single ‘Ones You Miss’: Listen

By Samantha Reis

Moroccan-Dutch DJ and producer R3HAB closes the year with a brand new single and music video. ‘Ones You Miss’ represents his last release of 2020 and carries a powerful message. The meaningful track channels the unprecedented and challenging year that it’s now ending and how hard has been to be apart and isolated. Artists and fans are feeling the absence of festivals, live music and each other. Although R3HAB has had a strong year in music production, he also feels the impact of the pandemic and the imposed isolation. With ‘Ones You Miss’ the dance music revolutionary wants to spread a message of hope and positivity, perfect feelings to share in the holiday season. About his inspiration behind the single, he says:

“At the end of a year, we look back and celebrate milestones, but the memories that mean the most to me are always the special moments with my family, friends, and fans. I want this song to let the people I love know that I can’t wait to be with them again.”

These are uncertain times, but there’s nothing uncertain about R3HAB’s production quality. ‘Ones You Miss’ is a heartfelt yet energizing track that embraces a perfect symbiosis between density and lightness. R3HAB combines bouncy piano melodies with a lighthearted bassline that melts in our musical palate. The vocals and the lyrics are emotional and together with the instrumental piece result in an uplifting, cheerful and motivational track. It’s a dancefloor-ready ode to make everybody celebrate and enjoy life. ‘Ones You Miss’ was released via CYBR3PVNK, R3HAB’s imprint, and comes with a nostalgic music video. With the velvety single in the background, a sequence of footages from the artist’s live performances appears. His energy on stage, the ecstasy of the crowds, the freneticism of the shows, the travels and the close contact with his fans. All this captured and shared with his followers to calm their hearts while it is not possible to reproduce these memories.

This electro-pop gem follows many other significant releases, including ‘One More Dance’ with Alida, ‘Am I The Only One’ with Astrid S and HRVY, ‘Family Values’ with Nina Nesbitt and ‘Good Example’ featuring Andy Grammer, to name only a few. Fadil El Ghoul, better known as R3HAB, has been making waves in the dance music scene since his debut album ‘Trouble’ in 2017. From his breakthrough hit remixes to his dance anthems he has amassed over 900M streams on Spotify, just this year. The electro-pop prince has been consistently topping the charts and exceeding all expectations. Afrojack, Pitbull, Ne-Yo and Timmy Trumpet are just some of the artists he collaborates with. R3HAB keeps surprising and evolving his sound and diversifying his action. ‘Ones You Miss’ has everything to be another success to add to its fantastic curriculum and sharpens the curiosity about what it could bring in 2021.

Check out R3HAB’s “Ones You Miss” music video below and stream the track on the various platforms on which it is available.

Image Credit: R3HAB (press)