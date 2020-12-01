Rebecca & Fiona – Another World

By Isidora Janeva 8

Swedish house queens Rebecca & Fiona are shining a light on a gloomy and dark end of 2020 with their newest release ‘Another World’. This release is something different compared to the duo’s previous more moody releases such as ‘People Getting Mad’ and fans are welcoming the change of vibe.

This track is described as a ‘promise of a brighter future’ and after taking it for a spin, we can absolutely agree with that statement. The tune is catchy, uplifting, hopeful, and melodically charming, a mix of beautiful vocals and piano that quite frankly has us feeling hopeful about our day. It was first teased as the soundtrack for the short film ‘A Swedish Fairytale’ by Joanna Nordhals and it definitely serves us some magical vibes while indulging in it.

Rebecca & Fiona are far from being newbies in the industry – they’ve blessed our ears with their absolutely magical sound that includes high-spirited vocals, clearly present on their two Swedish Grammy-winning albums and have toured with the superstars such as Avicii, Tiësto, Kaskade, and many more. ‘Another World’ is part of a productive year for the duo and their own label Big Romantic Music. The house legends are definitely responsible for one thing – making their fans worldwide feel good thus securing their path to dance-floor glory.

Listen to their latest track ‘Another World’ here:

Image Credits: Rebecca & Fiona Facebook