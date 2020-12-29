REZZ remix of Grimes and i_o collaboration releases in January

By Ellie Mullins 4

REZZ has recently shared the news of a remix she had been working on for Grimes and i_o’s track ‘Violence’. Tweeting the fact that she had been working on a remix, she wasted no time in revealing the official release date.

I remixed ‘violence’ by Grimes & i_o — RΞZZ (@OfficialRezz) December 27, 2020

Out January 1, she’s making sure that we can go into the new year with some great music. The preview posted online to her social media accounts shows that she has utilised the vocals and the moody soundscape created by i_o and has injected it with her unmistakable signature sound. Teasing the drop, it sounds like we are in for a real treat when this one drops. Grimes also took to Twitter to react to the news, stating that it made her cry.

This is not the first time that Grimes and REZZ have crossed paths, either. Back on January 14, she tweeted the following:

“Grimes is one of my favourite artists right now. So glad to be doin some shit w/ her atm”

Of course, REZZ and i_o were good friends. Regularly playing at the same shows and festivals as each other, the pair also shared releases on the deadmau5-owned label mau5trap. This remix certainly seems to be her way of honouring her friend and paying tribute to his great career.

Listen to the remix preview below.

Grimes x i_o – violence (REZZ remix) Out January 1st. pic.twitter.com/PciC9QNoD2 — RΞZZ (@OfficialRezz) December 28, 2020

Image credit: Fabeaux