Run DMC dedicate limited edition vinyl compilation to Jam Master Jay

By Mike Davies

The legendary hip-hop group Run DMC are set to release a limited-edition vinyl dedicated to their late DJ Jam Master Jay, who was shot dead in 2002. The compilation, set to be released via 12on12, will be available in December, limited to just 500 hand-numbered copies.

Run DMC first burst onto the scene as hip-hop gained popularity in the 1980s, catapulting the genre into the mainstream, as well as pioneering the combination of live DJs and MCs. They became the first hip-hop group to achieve gold record sales with their self-titled album in 1984, the first hip-hop group to appear on MTV and get nominated for a Grammy, and paved the way for hip-hop as an important part of mainstream music and culture. One of their three members, Jason Mizell, better known as Jam Master Jay, was murdered in 2002 when he was shot in his recording studio in Queens.

The 12on12 RUN DMC compilation is dedicated to Mizell, and features a diverse range of tracks from the likes of Grandmaster Flash & The Furious Five, Kraftwerk, and Chic, as well as their own cover of Aerosmith’s Walk This Way, which charted higher than the original. The compilation features artwork from LA-based artist Reena Tolentino, and is out on December 8.

Check out the full tracklisting below, and for more details about where to get your hands on one (if you’re very lucky!) keep an eye on the 12on12 website here.

Tracklist:

Side A

Superrappin’ by Grandmaster Flash & The Furious Five

Seven Minutes of Funk by The Whole Darn Family

Side B

Planet Rock by Afrika Bambaataa & Soul Sonic Force

Trans Europe Express by Kraftwerk

Walk This Way by Aerosmith

Rock Box by RUN DMC

Side C

Apache (Jump On It) by The Sugarhill Gang

Brand Nubian by Brand Nubian

Good Times by Chic

Side D

Love Is the Message by MFSB

The Look Of Love by Kenny G

You Bring Me Joy by Anita Baker

