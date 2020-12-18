Sam Allan shares new progressive house collab, ‘Find A Better Way’ with Nino Lucarelli : Listen

By Lilla Vásárhelyi 11

The United States has always been the melting pot of all the different music genres, pouring countless amount of hit records into the world, while more and more upcoming producers has been trying to make a name for themselves. That is exactly what succesfully happened to DJ and producer Sam Allan, coming from the Big Apple, who recently released a brand new single ‘Find A Better Way‘, with fellow US musician, Nino Lucarelli on the vocals, out via IHU Records.

Sam’s style is characterized by a powerful fusion of house, tech sounds, trance and progressive house. In ‘Find A Better Way’, he delivers a pulsating progressive house track, with a stimulating buildup that culminates in a dark, hypnotic drop. Adding Nino Lucarelli’s deep, vigorous voice to that mixture turns the song even more mesmerizing, making it a perfect fit for any festival stage. Sam Allan’s career has been on the rise ever since his track ‘Vesper’ reached the #21 spot on Beatport’s Progressive House Chart in 2015. His track ‘Outer Limits’ hit #19 on the same chart in 2016, supported by Dillon Francis, Paul Van Dyk, Cedric Gervais and Marco Carola. He was also a support act for Eric Prydz HOLO shows in New York, and performed at Kaskade‘s New Year’s Eve party at Marquee for three years in a row. He released banger after banger, such as ‘Chasing Stars‘, ‘Illuminar‘(feat. Alex Marie Brinkley) anc ‘Rith-ohm’ featuring AXYL, proving that he’s surely an artist to look out for in the future.

Besides Sam, Nino Lucarelli is also somebody worth keeping an eye on in the future. He’s a home-grown singer, songwriter and producer from Phoenix, Arizona, with a staggering 500+ songs in his pocket already. Started from the bottom 3 years ago, now he’s at more than 66 million streams and 900 000 monthly listeners on Spotify. His 2018 collab with Shaan, ‘Bring It To Me’ was named the official anthem for Hardwell’s monumental charity, the ‘World’s Biggest Guestlist’. His immense talent led him work with artists like KAAZE, DubVision, Kryder, Raiden and many more, adding his dynamic vocals to several hits, released by the biggest EDM imprints such as Revealed Recordings, Spinnin’ Records and Heldeep Records, to name a few.

Listen to this brand new progressive house hit by Sam Allan and Nino Lucarelli below.

Image Credit: Sam Allan via Facebook and Nino Lucarelli via Facebook