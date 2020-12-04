Sander van Doorn: A legend who has seen it all

By Pol Torà

Sander van Doorn is one of the most renowned faces in dance music history. Before the emergence of artists like Alesso, Avicii, Swedish House Mafia and the blooming of the big EDM scene back in the 2010s, Sander van Doorn was already a famed star in the scene, a very popular artist, acclaimed producer and a big household name. The impressive thing is that more than 10 years later, he still is! Having produced top quality music since 2004, staying relevant for so many years is not an easy task. It demands a lot of hard work, keeping your own style while evolving your sound and above all, infinite passion for electronic music.

Sander has done it all during his extensive career. From creating his own imprint in 2007, to collaborating with the very best artists in the world including Afrojack, Arty, Nicky Romero, Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike, Fedde Le Grand, Laidback Luke, Oliver Heldens, Sunnery James & Ryan Marciano and many more. He also became a mentor for stars like Martin Garrix, collaborating with him when he was just starting his fast rise. He is widely considered a legend across the scene and he would be without any doubt a precious member in any hypothetical dance music hall of fame.

Hi Sander, so good speaking to you! First things first, how are you? What have you been up to? How has your year been?

Good to speak to you too! I’m doing fine, working away in the studio and enjoying time with my family a lot. I’ve been producing a lot of new singles as well. It’s been quite a strange year with COVID-19 keeping us locked down.