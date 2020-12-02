Showtek release an inspiring new single entitled ‘Show Some Love’ ft. sonofsteve: Listen

By Melanie Zammit 17

Showtek, also known as the Dutch brothers Wouter and Sjoerd Janssen, have collaborated with the talented sonofsteve to release a new single entitled ‘Show Some Love’, out now on their label Skink. It is a track that doesn’t fail to bring a ray of hope and a message of positivity during the very uncertain and trying times of 2020.

The current tumultuous landscape of the world due to the COVID-19 pandemic has led to much negativity and desperate circumstances, however the release of this new single has successfully managed to promote the spread of the importance of inclusivity and love during a time when the world needs them most.

The single opens with a funky bassline and instrumental melodies, creating a deeply emotional dance track. The soulful vocals also add to the highly emotional and evocative quality of the piece, causing Showtek’s and sonofsteve’s listeners to delight in its message of inclusivity, love and hope, all of which are at the heart of the Electronic Music Industry.

Showtek aptly comments on this single, stating “With this song we’re continuing to spread a positive message through our music, that hopefully brings people together in a time of divide. This year has been turbulent for everybody. Not only because of the pandemic, but also because of the systemic racism that has finally been brought to light. We felt it was time to spread some love and give the people something positive to listen to. We want our fans to know that we love them no matter what skin colour, religion, sexuality or gender. We believe in a world where everybody is treated equally and where you can live together in our differences, that’s what makes us all beautiful.”

Below, you can listen to ‘Show Some Love’ in full.

Image Credits: Showtek