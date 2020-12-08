Sofi Tukker deliver a different spin on Lady Gaga’s ‘911’ in new remix

By Ellie Mullins 11

The eclectic duo Sofi Tukker have just released their remix of the popular Lady Gaga track ‘911’, taken from chart-topping and GRAMMY nominated album ‘Chromatica‘. The original track was produced by Madeon and Bloodpop together, and Sofi Tukker’s remix comes as part of a ‘911’ remix package released by Gaga which also includes Weiss and Bruno Martini.

Sofi Tukker’s remix so far is by far the most popular one of the remix package, and it’s not hard to see why. When you put the duo’s name on anything, it’s bound to create excitement and rack up the streaming numbers. The remix is signature Sofi Tukker, with a baseline that glosses over the synths and rhythms to create a sleek and techno twist on the original. Dark, atmospheric and irresistible, they’ve proven time and time again that they can take any track and make it their own with their sprinkle of magic.

This remix isn’t the only one they’ve put out recently. They’ve also remixed Trevor Hall’s ‘more than love’, almost monday’s ‘broken people’, Dillon Francis and BabyJake’s ‘You Do You’ and Vintage Culture, Adam K and MKLA’s ‘Deep Inside’ and that’s just this year! Between these remixes and a host of original tracks and a remix EP for ‘DANCING ON THE PEOPLE’, safe to say 2020 has been busy for them.

You can now listen to the original and a special extended version of their ‘911’ remix below.

Image credit: Ekaterina Belinskaya