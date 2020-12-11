Soundcloud awards RL Grime and launches 2020 Playback

By Pol Torà 5

German music platform Soundcloud has revealed its end-of-year stats, awarding artists including RL Grime. The platform has also launched 2020 Playback, which distances from the formats used by Spotify and other platforms, focusing a bit more on finding out about the year’s trends and emerging music, according to collected stats.

Among many genres, artists and songs currently active on Soundcloud, we have seen a lot of dance music activity the platform this year. From Diplo’s Corona World Tour DJ sets to Alison Wonderland’s collab with Phem ‘WWCBD?’, inspired by the Netflix mini-series Tiger King. However, the most successful electronic music act on the platform has been RL Grime. In this case, the American Los Angeles-based producer has captured the number #1 spot for Soundcloud’s 2020 top DJ set, thanks to his ‘Halloween IX’ mix that was reposted a total of 5,600 times, and received a staggering 546K streams, which, in fact, were accumulated in record time, as all of the streams took place during the period of less than a month. With regards to music styles, ambient music has also been one of the fastest-rising sub-genres this year, having a 167% increase on uploads from artists who were looking for those chill vibes to relax or work from home. You can check all the results here.

The feature that Soundcloud has presented for listeners to conclude this uncertain year is called “Your Playback”. It is a personalised list of tracks that includes all of the songs, remixes, sets or edits you played the most this year, gathering them in a unique playlist created for you. You can check out yours here.

Listen to Soundcloud’s 2020 top DJ set by RL Grime below:

Image credit: Soundcloud.com