Splice Awards 2020: Best Sample Packs & Producers
Splice is definitely one of the most widely used marketplaces for downloading sounds, sample packs & presets. It has over a million samples with a variety of sounds for each genre. Be it vocals, drums, bass, synths, grooves, MIDI, etc. Splice got you covered. This year Splice launched Splice Awards 2020 to list out the best producers and sample packs on the platform. Listed down below are the awards given out in each category.
1. Splice Producer of the Year – OZ
2. Splice Breakthrough Artist – Dorian ElectraGet the pack
3. Splice New Standard – TainyGet the pack
4. Best use of Splice Sounds – Audibles & LaxcityGet the pack
5. Best Sound Design – Oliver Power Tools IIGet the pack
| Read Next: Best Chorus VST Plugins for Music Production
6. Most Downloaded One-Shot
Individual Artist – Murda Beatz: MURDA_KICK_ICED_OUT.WAV
Sample Label – Function Loops: FL_DS_KIT02_140_VOCAL_LOOP_CHOIR_FM.WAV
7. Most Downloaded Loop
Individual Artist – PVLACE: PVLACE_MELODY_LOOP_DIENACHT_130_GMIN.WAV
Sample Label – Julez Jadon: MELODIC_LOOP_RIOT_02_145_D#MIN.WAV
8. Most Downloaded Pack – Oliver Power Tools IIGet the pack
9. Most Downloaded Vocal Pack – Karra x Dylan Matthew Vocal PackGet the pack
Splice Milestone Awards 2020:
1 Million Downloads:
1. Disciple Barely Alive: Essential Samples Vol. 1
4. Origin Sound The Drip: Trap & Hip Hop Sauce
6. Pvlace Michelangelo of Melodies Vol. 1
7. Pvlace x Southside The Family Sample Pack
9. Sample Magic Serum Future Electronica Patches
10. Spinnin’ Records Future House Sample Pack
11. Splice Sessions Senegal Sessions
12. Virtual Riot x Modestep Spicy Riddim Drums Vol. 1
Read Next: Best Chorus VST Plugins for Music Production
Image Credits: Splice