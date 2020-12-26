Search

 

 

splice awards 2020
Splice Awards 2020: Best Sample Packs & Producers

Splice is definitely one of the most widely used marketplaces for downloading sounds, sample packs & presets. It has over a million samples with a variety of sounds for each genre. Be it vocals, drums, bass, synths, grooves, MIDI, etc. Splice got you covered. This year Splice launched Splice Awards 2020 to list out the best producers and sample packs on the platform. Listed down below are the awards given out in each category.

 

1. Splice Producer of the Year – OZ

2. Splice Breakthrough Artist – Dorian Electra 

 

3. Splice New Standard – Tainy 

 

4. Best use of Splice Sounds – Audibles & Laxcity

 

5. Best Sound Design – Oliver Power Tools II

 

6. Most Downloaded One-Shot 

 

Individual Artist – Murda Beatz: MURDA_KICK_ICED_OUT.WAV

Sample Label – Function Loops: FL_DS_KIT02_140_VOCAL_LOOP_CHOIR_FM.WAV

 

7. Most Downloaded Loop

 

Individual Artist – PVLACE: PVLACE_MELODY_LOOP_DIENACHT_130_GMIN.WAV

Sample Label – Julez Jadon: MELODIC_LOOP_RIOT_02_145_D#MIN.WAV

8. Most Downloaded Pack – Oliver Power Tools II

 

9. Most Downloaded Vocal Pack – Karra x Dylan Matthew Vocal Pack

 

Splice Milestone Awards 2020:

1 Million Downloads:

1. Disciple Barely Alive: Essential Samples Vol. 1

2. Murda Beatz Quarantine Kit

3. Oliver Power Tools II

4. Origin Sound The Drip: Trap & Hip Hop Sauce

5. Origin Sound Thicc Drums

6. Pvlace Michelangelo of Melodies Vol. 1

7. Pvlace x Southside The Family Sample Pack

8. Ronny J OMG RONNY Kit V1

9. Sample Magic Serum Future Electronica Patches

10. Spinnin’ Records Future House Sample Pack

11. Splice Sessions Senegal Sessions

12. Virtual Riot x Modestep Spicy Riddim Drums Vol. 1

 

Image Credits: Splice





