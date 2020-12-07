Spotify is trialling a brand new stories feature

By Mike Davies 10

Anyone who uses social media is already very familiar with the stories format, so it makes perfect sense that music streaming giant Spotify has now joined the fray, as they start to trial a stories feature that aims to connect the product and the creators to the consumer.

We all know what stories are and what they’re used for – a short video that you can only see for a limited amount of time that shows you something candid. However, for music, this format has become a key marketing technique, because it genuinely does generate hype when a new track or an upcoming project is teased. This less polished and slick method of marketing generates curiosity, intrigue, and a desire for the finished product, partly because you feel like you’re being taken “backstage” and are part of the creative process, and also because seeing a very short “tease” of something is likely to make you want more.

As a result, it looks from the Spotify trials that they’re merely “testing” the feature as part of their Christmas Hits playlist, with well known stars giving insights into the tracks that they’re best known for. A statement from Spotify was provided to tech platform Engadget, stating:

“At Spotify, we routinely conduct a number of tests in an effort to improve our user experience. Some of those tests end up paving the path for our broader user experience and others serve only as an important learning. We have no further news to share on future plans at this time.”

Image credit: Sara Kurfeß