Spotify donates $500m to National Independent Venue Association

By Jake Gable 16

You’ll all remember the mania last week as Spotify introduced the yearly ‘Wrapped’ feature to users all over the world. The world’s favourite music streaming service has soared clear of rivals in recent years and despite competition from Apple Music, Spotify has continued to provide various innovative marketing techniques to give the company the edge. Now, the U.S giants are donating $500,000 to the National Independent Venue Association (NIVA). The donation was made in a bid to keep nightlife going despite the COVID pandemic, with NIVA co-founder Stephen Sternschein adding:

“As 2020 draws to a close, the live music industry enters 9 months of no shows, no income and no support, with ever-mounting debts. Music is what connects us all – as Spotify shows us – so we are here to help our friends, families and our communities to get through this year.”

The movement has also seen various artists such as Lady Gaga, Childish Gambino, and The Weeknd emphasise the importance of saving the stages they've appeared on, with the musicians themselves sharing their own personal stories in recent times. With the world now crossing their fingers for events like EDC Europe (Portugal) and Creamfields to go ahead next summer, the United Kingdom has already started rolling out the vaccine, after approving Pfizer's creation last week. Despite various nonsense from anti-vaccination groups floating around social network sites, there is zero evidence to prove the vaccination is unsafe in any way, and the more-intelligent end of the human species are looking forward to the injection of said scientific miracle, as we look to put COVID behind us heading into 2021 and beyond.