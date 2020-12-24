Steve Aoki and Aloe Blacc team up to release new track ‘My Way’

By Melanie Zammit 12

‘My Way’, the new motivational anthem that has recently been released by Steve Aoki and Aloe Blacc, serves as a powerful statement and an invitation to their listeners to remain positive during the rather difficult times that have characterised this year, as well as to take whatever they fear in life and to turn it into something that they can take advantage of.

The uplifting future bass-style song consists of Aoki’s and Blacc’s first collaboration and opts for a dance-pop arrangement. Written by Jonas Jeberg, Matt Prime, Neil Ormandy and Aloe Blacc, the song’s release at the end of this year is very apt as it prepares their listeners for a more positive year to come. In a press release, Aoki has stated,

“I’m so excited for my track with Aloe to finally be out in the world and to be able to share it with all of you. He has an incredible voice & it’s been awesome getting to work with him and blending my signature sound with his.”

Blacc has also commented on this release, stating,

“‘My Way’ is such an anthem. I knew Steve could take it to the next level! This song is the perfect way to ring in the new year.”

Directed by Marco Marchiori, the music video that accompanies the release of ‘My Way’ can be found below:

Image Credits: Aloe Blacc (via Facebook), Steve Aoki (via Facebook)