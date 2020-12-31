STMPD RCRDS releases its 2020 Mixtape

By Melanie Zammit

STMPD RCRDS, the Dutch dance music label owned by record producer Martin Garrix and founded in 2016, has just released its mixtape for 2020, closing the year on a high note and bringing in the new year with a bang. The 2020 mixtape consists of some of the most exciting tracks that STMPD has released throughout the year.

The mixtape is made up of two sides, side A and side B. One is focused on dance music and the other focuses on house music. The mixtape as a whole contains more than 40 tracks, featuring music by many different influential artists such as Justin Mylo, Julian Jordan, Seth Hills, DubVision, and Matt Nash, to name but a few.

Despite the difficult year that 2020 has turned out to be, STMPD RCRDS has not let this affect its output, continuing to release a wide range of amazing tracks and host a number of editions of STMPD RCRDS Festivals throughout the year.

Martin Garrix, Dutch DJ and record producer, has been equally as successful throughout this year, and will be performing at the Tomorrowland New Years Eve event. It will definitely be a performance that must not be missed where he will be playing new IDs and brand new tracks released by STMPD RCRDS.

In order to listen to Side A and Side B of the 2020 mixtape, click on the links below.

Image Credit: STMPD RCRDS