Swedish House Mafia’s ‘Don’t Call It a Comeback’ ID has been leaked online

By Ellie Mullins 82

Last year, when the Swedish House Mafia reunion was in full swing, they were playing out a bunch of new songs that had fans super hyped up, and waiting eagerly for them. Now, well over a year (nearly two) after, we still don’t have official releases of these tracks but now another ID has been leaked online called ‘Don’t Call It a Comeback’.

Playing it out for their first time at their iconic Ultra Miami 2018 comeback performance, the track has now surfaced online on a website called The Source. Here’s what the website is all about:

“Legit sellers can sell real exclusive unreleased music and serious buyers can purchase them. On THE SOURCE you will find material available for you to purchase that you won’t find nowhere else. Material from top tier artists and even from artists that have never been listed nowhere else before!”

Seems a little shady, right? To access the website here, you have to make a payment of $10 and this must be done through bitcoin only. On the website is an extremely high-quality version of the track along with other tracks available including a Steve Angello ID from 2011, but it is unknown what ID it is.

The r/SwedishHouseMafia subreddit has also been talking about the ID, with an Instagram user going by the name of gkltd uploading the track to their story paired with a little video.

Could we see this Swedish House Mafia track soon? We don’t yet know, but you can view the Reddit post below.

Image credit: Rukes.com