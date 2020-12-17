Tchami at Tomorrowland New Year’s Eve: What to expect?

By Alshaan Kassam 12

Tchami has become recognized as a true pioneer in the ever-evolving house movement. After blessing his fans with iconic B2B sets with the one and only Malaa at both Tomorrowland 2018 and Tomorrowland 2019, Tchami and Malaa took the festival into their hands as both of their worlds collided to craft a euphoric, yet bass-heavy experience for the books. Teaching us everything he knows on stage when it comes down to house music, Tchami’s unique approach to his sound design is a reason so many of us count on this house music connoisseur to get groovy on the dancefloor, no matter what time of the day it is. Adding some magic to the Tomorrowland New Year’s Eve roster, we are about to explore the realms of house music with this Parisian producer for his upcoming set at the Planaxis virtual stage on December 31 from 21:00 – 21:45. Tomorrowland fans, this is your chance to get off the couch and experience this producer’s favourite styles and musical camouflages as we dance all night into the new year.

It is safe to say 2020 has been quite the year for this legend, and knowing Tchami we can expect a fusion of his irresistible classics, recent forward-thinking singles, and a series of IDs we will be hunting for after a highly-anticipated set. With his masterful mixing skills on the table, fans will be mesmerized as they enter Tchami’s world of pure emotion and elements of surprise to bring out those dancefloor-ready vibes. Preparing to end the year on the brightest note, from highlighting a personal favourite known as ‘Prophecy’ with Malaa to his breathtaking ‘Year Zero’ album, which will definitely be featured in his special set, Tchami always has a few tricks up his sleeve to take full control of his audience. As a member of Pardon My French and founder of his own label CONFESSION, his Tomorrowland NYE set may indeed include tracks from several artists such as Malaa, Mercer, AC Slater, Dusty Cloud, and Loge21. While it remains a mystery for what is to come, we all need to ‘Praise’ Tchami for his amazing year of accomplishments and get ready for his upcoming eclectic set at Tomorrowland New Year’s Eve.

Check out the full lineup for Tomorrowland 2021 New Year’s Eve below and be sure to grab your tickets here.

Photo Credits: Tchami Official Press