Tchami releases music video for ‘Praise’ featuring Gunna

By Isidora Janeva 11

Tchami and Gunna have released their official video for their collaborative super-track ‘Praise,’ one of the singles of Tchami’s debut album Year Zero. The video’s storyline is set in a 90s video game-style, following the two artists through a journey of distinguishable gaming styles: from the classic and old school 8-bit aesthetic to the latest high graphics game styles, similar to famous MMORPGs of today. This visual masterpiece is created by animator and director Steve Cutts and was premiered on December 3rd.

The video is a perfect coupling to the track itself, following the guys’ transition from one aesthetic to the other, giving off early GTA vibes, and includes many pink doughnuts (which look quite delicious although they’re in computer bits). Drenched in nostalgia, the visuals are a beautiful complement to the house vibes of the track itself. This definitely leaves fans in a state of enjoyment, unpacking the incredible animation scene by scene while enjoying the song along that journey.

The guy behind the term and genre future house has released many songs that have become fan favorites. These include ‘Promesses,’ ‘Adieu,’ and ‘Afterlife,’ whose streams add up to his grand total of about 475 million streams across platforms. 2020 has been a massive year for Tchami, especially because of his mega collaboration with Ariana Grande ‘Rain On Me’ and co-production of four singles from Lady Gaga’s Grammy-nominated Chromatica album. Check out the music video down below!

Image Credit: Tchami (Press)