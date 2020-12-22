Tchami ups his game with ‘The Elevation Sunrise’ from Miami skyscraper: Watch

By Samantha Reis 6

French producer Tchami surprises again with the breathtaking livestream ‘The Elevation Sunrise’. The future house magician teamed up with festival powerhouse Insomniac to deliver a special live set from Miami’s highest viewpoint, on December 18. Tchami is strong in digital events and perfectly adapted to this livestream reality. After recently performing at Digital Mirage Thanksgiving with Dr. Fresch, he strikes again with a powerful performance on the verge of Christmas.

‘The Elevation Sunrise’ was the perfect way to display his two-month-old ‘Year Zero’ and to connect to all his fans. On top of the One Thousand Museum rooftop helipad with spectacular camerawork and with a blow minding aerial perspective of Biscayne Bay. That’s how Tchami placed his new album in action for a one-hour mini-tour. Debuting an LP amid the Covid-19 pandemic, without testing it in front of a crowd can be a tricky and daunting thing. But the French maestro has achieved it flawlessly. The exclusive live set exposed an elegant symbiosis between the new works and the high points of Tchami’s curriculum. In addition to the power tracks, ‘All On Me’ with ZHU and ‘Faith’ with Marlena Shaw, the most observant can find the secret ID from Webster Hall 2015, with a magical twist on it.

‘The Elevation Sunrise’ was a beautiful audiovisual experience that took viewers in a vibrant excursion inside Tchami’s bucket of gems and through Miami’s breathtaking skyline. Awake your senses with 60 minutes of the best quality future house directly from the hands of the talented Parisian Tchami. The high-quality recording can now be accessed on his YouTube channel and right below.

Image Credit: Tchami (via Facebook)