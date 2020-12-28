Teamworx unveil the remixes EP for ‘Can’t Get Enough’

By Lakshay Bhagtani

The renowned Israeli duo Teamworx have had one hell of a year so far and it looks like they have no intention of stopping right here, for which they have decided to wrap up 2020 in style. The duo recently teamed up with the singer and songwriter Sarrah de Warren for the deep house belter ‘Can’t Get Enough’ which is one of their six releases on Nicky Romero‘s Protocol imprint in 2020. To spice things up a little, they have just unveiled a 5 track long remix package for the single that showcases some quality craftsmanship from various emerging artists around Europe.

‘Can’t Get Enough’ was released earlier this year in the month of August and it immediately blessed our playlists with some hypnotic vocals by Sarrah de Warren, combined with a deep and groovy breakdown and a string of intense feel-good vibes. The catchy influences of this single are still stuck in our minds even after all these weeks and the whole experience is about to get even better with this EP.

Starting off with the remixes EP is of course the duo Teamworx themselves in a collaboration with another Israeli duo Bosto Leon, followed by an esteemed display of creativity and out-of-the-box thinking from acts like Rob Laniado, Mountain, Azooland & CORX, and Luca Testa.

Don’t forget to take out a moment to appreciate the work on this EP and listen to it below. Also, be sure to catch up with the previous releases from Teamworx here.

