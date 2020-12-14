The Martinez Brothers drop spicy remix of Aluna’s ‘The Recipe’ (feat. Rema) prod. by KAYTRANADA

By Lilla Vásárhelyi 14

One of the most surprising collaborations of 2020 belongs to The Martinez Brothers who revised Aluna‘s song ‘The Recipe‘ featuring Rema on the vocals, originally produced by Haitian-Canadian beat making genius, Kaytranada.

The original piece appears on Aluna’s debut solo album ‘RENAISSANCE’ , released via Diplo’s Mad Decent label. It is a fusion of afrobeat elements, dancehall-inspired grooves and Kaytranada’s trademark soulful percussions. Formerly known for her work as AlunaGeorge and for being the voice carrying Disclosure‘s biggest hit to date ‘White Noise‘, Aluna Francis proved yet again how mesmerizing her vocals are. The song also features a rising afrobeat star from Nigeria,19-year-old singer-songwriter and rapper Rema, who gives a special vibe to the track. By rethinking ‘The Recipe‘, The Martinez Brothers delivered another tech-house club banger blending Aluna’s and Rema’s distinctive vocals to fit the groovy, hard-hitting wobble bass, perfect to blow up any dancefloor.

Steven and Chris Martinez were born and raised in the Bronx, developed their career as teenagers, being mentored by Dennis Ferrer in the Big Apple. Although they are still only in their mid-20s, the DJ/producer brothers are already 10 years into the music business and produced a number of dancefloor-ready tracks. After being invited to the party island of Ibiza to start their residencies at the iconic DC-10 club, their international success was pretty much in the bag. They launched their own label, Cuttin’ Headz in 2014 as well as a collaborative imprint, Tuskegee Music with fellow American tech house maestro Seth Troxler. Besides this remix, they released other unexpected collaborations this year with Carnage, Elderbrook and MIKE DEAN called ‘Together‘, as well as a captivating and vibrant track ‘Easy On Me‘ with UK drum’n’bass supergroup Rudimental.

Aluna – ‘The Recipe‘ (feat. Rema) prod.by KAYTRANADA [The Martinez Brothers Remix] is out now on all streaming platforms.

Image Credit: The Martinez Brothers via Twitter