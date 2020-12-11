The Weeknd & Daft Punk mega collab ‘I Feel It Coming’ reaches 1 billion streams on Spotify

By Lilla Vásárhelyi 63

One of the most essential collaborations of modern day music, ‘I Feel It Coming‘ by Canadian R’n’B superstar The Weeknd and iconic French duo Daft Punk reached 1 billion streams on Spotify.

The song was written by the trio alongside Doc McKinney, Cirkut and Eric Chedeville, and was released as a single in a digital form on November 18, 2016 to promote The Weeknd’s Grammy Award winning third studio album ‘Starboy‘. It was on the top of Billboard’s charts for 26 weeks, they performed it live at the Grammy Awards show in 2017, and the accompanying music video currently counts almost 760 million views. As of March 2020, it was sold in 4 million copies, besides it was certified 4x platinum on March 13, 2020. Inspired by the sound of ‘80s, ‘I Feel It Coming‘ is a catchy, laid-back, easy-to-dance-to love song, fusing The Weeknd’s impressive vocals and the distinctive Daft Punk sound we all adore. It wasn’t the only time they collaborated, since Daft Punk assisted The Weeknd with their vocals and production skills on the lead single from his album, ‘Starboy’ bearing the same name.

During his interview with Zane Lowe on Beats 1, he stated the following about working with the legendary duo:

“These guys are like my idols, and idols to, you know, most artists. Their branding… It’s unbelievable. I was definitely inspired by that, at the beginning of my career, cause nobody knew how I looked as well… So being able to work with them felt like a bucket list, so I really wanted to fight for that. And we got into the studio, and you know what it is man, you get into the studio with artists and it’s either it’s gonna be amazing, or let’s just stay friends… And we literally did “Starboy” and “I Feel It Coming” in like two days.“

We wish nothing but to hear many more amazing productions by both of them and more bucket list moments to come true for The Weeknd. Take a short trip down on memory lane and watch their superb music video.

Image Credit: Getty Images for NARAS