Timmy Trumpet releases his highly-anticipated album ‘Mad World’: Listen

By Pol Torà 25

The cover star of We Rave You’s November issue, the Australian Timmy Trumpet, has just released his highly-anticipated 18-track album ‘Mad World‘ out to the world, which includes collabs with artists the size of R3HAB, Vini Vici, Scooter, Vengaboys, Mo Falk, PollyAnna, New World Sound, Swedish Red Elephant and Gabry Ponte and more

In our extended recent interview with him among many other topics, the 38-year-old producer admitted that this album has been his number one priority this year and he’s super excited to finally drop it “I’ve spent most of the year focused on my debut artist album. It’s a much more diverse body of work than people might expect from me but there’s some tracks that I can’t wait to unleash on a massive sounds system!!”.

Timmy Trumpet is not into boundaries and this is what he’s proving on this album. He’s putting out different music genre songs that range from electro house, hardstyle to more commercial but in his own words, he stated that he tries to distance from the commercial, non-commercial conversation; he simply tries to make good music, which in the end is what matters. This album is about him finally making his big dream come true:

I’ve been a trained Jazz musician and composer most of my life and I’ve been dreaming of the day when I finally release an artist album. I went into this experience with no limitations or expectations on myself or what others may expect from me or have come to know of me.

This album represents all of me, and all of what inspires me the most. The people, my fans, my family, my friends. The people that make everything we go through in life worth it no matter what challenges we face. They make me who I am, and this is what I have made for them in return. I hope everyone enjoys it as much as I’ve loved making it.

Image Credit: Timmy Trumpet Facebook Page