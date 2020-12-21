Tomorrowland New Year’s Eve: shop the limited collection

By Ellie Mullins 22

Something Tomorrowland is great at other than creating the best festival year in and year out is designing merchandise that feels like a sophisticated fashion range and not just festival merchandise. Focusing on creating items that people can wear every day, their TML by Tomorrowland fashion line has extended to the New Year’s Eve virtual event, and they’ve created a line exclusively for it (just like for their Around The World summer festival).

With only ten days remaining until we ring in the new year, and ten days until the 31.12.2020 event dazzles watchers and fans of Tomorrowland with a lineup featuring the likes of Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike, CamelPhat and Martin Garrix, the excitement is building more and more every day.

TML by Tomorrowland has presented fans with a fashion collection just for and inspired by the event with four exclusive items for sale. The items are as followed: a New Year’s Eve hoodie, a t-shirt, a cap and an event poster. Acting fast is essential when it comes to grabbing these items as they are only available for a limited time.

As you’ll see on their website, the design is simple and sleek and very effective, making these items essential for any Tomorrowland lover. You can now shop the collection online here.

Limited Edition Tomorrowland – 31.12.2020 Event Collection. Now available for limited time only on https://t.co/Qhe703fZxT pic.twitter.com/HVuvVKwe7z — Tomorrowland (@tomorrowland) December 21, 2020

Image credit: Tomorrowland (via Twitter)