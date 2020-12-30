Tomorrowland 2021 New Year’s Eve: CamelPhat’s exclusive set preview

By Samantha Reis 12

Tomorrowland shared an exclusive preview of CamelPhat’s set at the virtual Atmosphere stage and it could not be more exciting. Magnificent, mesmerizing, additive. The festival warned that the year would end with a bang and they are not wrong. We are now officially counting down to the turn of the year and to the eagerly awaited event: Tomorrowland 2021 New Year’s Eve celebration. At the Atmosphere stage, the welcome to 2021 will be given by the incredible British duo CamelPhat and the fans could not be more thrilled to spend this important moment with them.

It is no longer news that 2020 was a big year for CamelPhat. Although it was a difficult year for everyone, they managed to deliver one of the best albums of 2020, a work that will surely mark their career forever. ‘Dark Matter‘ is the culmination of CamelPhat’s last years and an open door to the future. After dancing countless times to their bangs, the fans finally saw their favourite tracks released. What comes next? A big wow, surely.

The duo will perform between 23:00 and 00:05 on New Year’s Eve, a set that promises to be stunning especially because the motto of this event seems to be ‘exclusive music’. To grab People of Tomorrow’s attention, the festival shared an exclusive preview, a sweet sneak peek of what will be CamelPhat’s performance. In almost 10 minutes of video, it is impossible to remain indifferent to the unbelievable stage design. The dance of lights, the colours, the shapes… Everything breathes and exudes the characteristic magic of Tomorrowland festival.

Once again, they have managed to transpose into this digital and enchanted realm all their identity, not forgetting the crowds flying their country’s flags and the deafening sound of a crowd in ecstasy. About CamelPhat’s music, it’s predicted to be dark, deep and powerful, perfect for making spectators emerge in that melodic atmosphere. Don’t bother turning on Shazam, because there’s a roll of unreleased tracks ahead. If just ‘Like a Prayer’ you are waiting to hear the new sounds that CamelPhat will bring, this preview lets you hear the lyrics of Madonna‘s iconic music raised to the top by the electronic duo.

Live today, love tomorrow and unite with Tomorrowland 2021 New Year’s Eve edition to vibrate with CamelPhat’s set. Watch the exclusive preview below.

Image Credit: Tomorrowland (preview video footage)