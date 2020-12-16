Tomorrowland New Year’s Eve – Welcome to NAOZ

By Isidora Janeva 38

The Tomorrowland New Year’s Eve countdown begins. Tomorrowland is the gift that keeps on giving – a festival synonymous with epic and magical experiences, even during one of the most challenging times in recent history. The incredible people that make this festival prove time after time that they live by their code to ‘live today, love tomorrow and unite forever’ as they embark on a digital path, unlike anything we have seen before. I have had the privilege to write about the creation of Tomorrowland’s first digital world – the ‘magical island of Pāpiliōnem’ and this time around, I humbly welcome you to the world of NAOZ.

Comprised of 4 Stages, each carrying an individual symbol featured in the trailer for the event, NAOZ is another futuristic wonderland, this time featuring even hired extras – all COVID-19 proof – to make sure there are realistic crowd sounds, cheering, applause and singalongs. Melodia, Atmosphere, Planaxis, and Pulse unite under the legendary Butterfly flag in an effort to connect humanity in unprecedented times and say goodbye to 2020 with a much-needed bang! Tomorrowland New Year’s Eve event features a superstar line-up, with the likes of Armin van Buuren, Charlotte de Witte, David Guetta, Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike, Diplo and Martin Garrix.

The Tomorrowland New Year’s Eve world NAOZ was created by a group of highly talented individuals, who made sure that this event is as original as it can get with the help of 65.000 virtual flags of 193 different countries, 1.200 virtual fireworks, 2.750 virtual lights, and 152 virtual cameras. NAOZ is a brand-new year-round digital entertainment venue that is set to revolutionize virtual entertainment and bring musicians, artists and communities across the globe together. Does this mean that NAOZ is here to stay? If so, that is some additional extremely exciting news.

We have 15 days to prep for the ‘wildest night of the year’ and luckily, tickets & packages for Tomorrowland NYE happening on 31st December are still available here. And if all I’ve said hasn’t convinced you that the team behind the Belgian Butterfly is as always at the top of their game, there’s a special countdown happening at midnight too! We wish 2021 a magical welcome – Tomorrowland New Year’s Eve style.

Image Credit: Tomorrowland (via Facebook / Facebook)