Tomorrowland unveil full timetable for New Year’s Eve event

By Ellie Mullins 59

Providing a night for electronic music lovers to celebrate New Year’s Eve in (safe) style, Tomorrowland are doing a digital New Year’s Eve event much like their digital festival which happened in July, in place of the in person event. Now, they’ve finally revealed their timetable for the event.

Of course, the big question on everyone’s mind is who will be bringing in the new year, and the four artists are as followed:

CamelPhat – Atmosphere stage

– Atmosphere stage Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike – Melodia Stage

– Melodia Stage Diplo – Planaxis stage

– Planaxis stage Brennan Heart – Pulse stage

As we can see, there’s going to be an epic midnight set for everyone no matter what your taste in electronic music is. There’s going to be a beautiful fireworks display as the countdown for New year’s gets underway too and, obviously, the party doesn’t stop when the clocks hit midnight. Armin van Buuren, Boys Noize, Charlotte de Witte, Kölsch b2b Joris Voorn, Maceo Plex, Netsky and Sub Zero Project are on hand to keep the good vibes flowing, and there’s also an extra special afterparty with David Guetta’s moniker Jack Back. Further surprises also await us as Martin Garrix prepares to play out a lot of unreleased music on the Melodia mainstage too.

The festival starts at 8PM and goes on until 3AM in your local timezone. For tickets and further information, you can visit their website here and check out the timetable below.

Discover the full timetable for Tomorrowland 31.12.2020 and prepare for a magical celebration at the end of the year. Watch in your local time from 20:00 (8PM), wherever you are in the world. pic.twitter.com/mpQKGzL3x3 — Tomorrowland (@tomorrowland) December 9, 2020

Image Credit: Tomorrowland Around The World