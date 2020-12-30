Tomorrowland’s NAOZ App is now available to download

By Nicole Pepe 19

There’s only one more sleep until the legendary Tomorrowland New Year’s Eve virtual festival and to aid in the excitement, Tomorrowland has announced that the NAOZ Live App is now available to download for both Google Play and iPhone’s App Store.

NAOZ.live is a brand new virtual live event experience brought to life by Tomorrowland that features cutting-edge technology in 3D design, video production, and special effects that provides the viewer with a fully immersive festival experience virtually. With four stages and dozens of artists, NAOZ allows the user to virtually stage-hop between or during acts. While nothing can replicate the magic of Tomorrowland in the flesh, NAOZ comes damn near close especially with virtual audiences, live-in-the-moment performances, and stunning visuals.

In addition to prepping your smartphones with the app ahead of time, the team at We Rave You has a plethora of articles on what to expect from Tomorrowland’s New Year’s Eve extravaganza, tips on how to throw the best virtual party, and even a live stream guide to help navigate the insanity that is about to ensue on New Year’s Eve.

There’s still time to purchase tickets to the event here.

Download the NAOZ Live App here for Google Play and here for the App Store.

Image Credit: Tomorrowland (via [1] / [2])