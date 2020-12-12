Worakls – Red Dressed (ft. Eivør) (Ben Böhmer Remix)

By Lewis Partington 16

Nothing stimulates the senses more than two heavyweights combining. In the music scene, big names joining forces on a track always prompts excitement and intrigue, and one particular New Music Friday release does exactly that simply by hearing the artists on the track: Worakls, and Ben Böhmer.

The pair of melodic titans have found a great opportunity to come together, with Ben Böhmer creating a phenomenal remix for the Worakls track ‘Red Dressed‘, which features stunning vocals from Eivør. Böhmer delivers his signature blend of deep melodic house with this latest instalment, bringing his A-game to lift this track to another dimension. Bringing plenty of oomph in the low-end, coupled with mesmerising melodic layers that complement Eivør’s vocals, this remix is exactly what you expect from an artist of such a high calibre.

The Berlin artist is renowned for his top standard of production, with a long-standing relationship with major melodic labels like Anjunadeep. Injecting his own tones onto an already incredible track was never going to be a simple task, but if anyone is capable then Ben Böhmer certainly is. This one is guaranteed to lift your mood no matter when you listen to it, so check out Ben Böhmer’s remix of Worakls’ ‘Red Dressed‘ below to see for yourself.