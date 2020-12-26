Year in music: 2020 albums

By Ellie Mullins 25

If there’s an upside to this year, it’s how many albums we’ve received from some of the biggest and best in the industry. It seemed that with Covid-19 forcing everyone to postpone or cancel their tours and festival appearances, it gave them more time to get creative and lock themselves up in the studio. A lot of artists took this time to explore sounds that they had never explored or dove into before, and many used this time to hone in on creating a full body of work. To celebrate the end of the year, we look back upon some of the greatest electronic music albums that were released by everyone’s favourite artists this year.

Armin van Buuren – Lost Tapes

‘Lost Tapes’ was more of a remix album than an Armin van Buuren original, but it was still great nonetheless. Jam packed with thirty monstrous remixes that proved to be festival favourites, it included edits from the likes of Ilan Bluestone, Ben Gold and Exis and was a true treasure trove of some of our favourite Armin tracks with a new twist. Serving as a way to relive remixes from some massive live sets, this is the most sought-after treasure trove of remixes.

Boris Brejcha – Space Diver

Released at the start of the year, this highly anticipated album was a massive hit with the fans. Released via Ultra Music, it saw Brejcha put together previously released tracks such as ‘Gravity’ and mix them in with some brand-new tracks to pour over. Balancing between energetic club anthems and relaxed, minimal sounds, there’s something for everyone on this album.

BRONSON – BRONSON

The debut of the collaborative project between ODESZA and Golden Features, BRONSON kicked things off with a self-titled album. ODESZA raised excitement levels as soon as they tweeted that they had finished a collaborative album with Golden Features, and the fans came out in full force for this one. Arguably one of the most popular and well-performing albums of the year, each track on Spotify except only one has over a million streams, which is rare for every single track to perform that well. Proving that this was a big deal to say the least, we’re hoping to see a follow-up sometime soon.