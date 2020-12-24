Zedd releases Today’s Hits 2020 DJ Mix for Apple Music

By Ellie Mullins

Just like Madeon, Zedd has also teamed up with Apple Music and has recorded a special mix titled Today’s Hits 2020 mix to ring in the new year just right. Apple Music has teamed up with 20 different artists for this mix series, and it’s Zedd’s turn on the decks. Put simply, this mix is his look back upon 2020, a year full of uncertainty but also full of amazing music, and that’s what he wanted to focus on in this one hour.

“It’s a thrill to revisit the songs and voices that may have slipped us by. And with Zedd at the wheel—immaculately curating, editing, and mixing—even the most trying year sounds action-packed, vibrant, and fun.” – Apple Music

Straight away, we are greeted with amazing sounds in the form of the opener, ‘Head & Heart’ by Joel Corry and MNEK. Telling us that we’re in for a nonstop party with this mix, it then goes into one of the biggest remixes ever, which is of course Imanbek’s ‘Roses’ remix. Travelling into the mix, we find artists like Machine Gun Kelly, DaBaby and Dua Lipa.

Today’s Hits 2020 is a love letter to all of the artists who have reached the top of the charts this year and have filled the commercial and electronic music space with nothing but solid hits, and you can listen to it below.

