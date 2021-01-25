2021: A fresh start for the music industry?

By Amy Martine 16

Following a year blighted by a pandemic that threatened to destroy the very foundations of the dance music industry, there has been much debate around whether 2021 will see an improvement in the situation. Country to country, the atmosphere and level of optimism varies greatly. While some areas of the world begin vaccination, there are some who will withhold optimism until the situation improves further. As 2021 begins, let’s take a look at some of the reasons for optimism this year, and what we might expect from the coming months.

The year 2020 began on an optimistic note, with many eager to begin the new decade with a fresh start. This optimism didn’t last for long though, as news began to break about a mystery virus that was spreading quickly all over the world. Tomorrowland Winter 2020 and Ultra Abu Dhabi 2020 were amongst the first events to be postponed or canceled as a result. From there, it was a domino effect that saw many of the world’s most beloved events forced to cancel. This was a crushing blow for fans and those working in the industry itself, with many people (including artists) left out of work. Fans watched in disbelief as event after event issued statement after statement, and soon it became inevitable that most major events of 2020 were not destined to take place.

During the tail end of 2020, we saw the return of festivals in certain countries. One of the biggest of these festivals was undoubtedly Ultra Taiwan, which saw 10,000 people watch incredible performances from the likes of Alesso, Vini Vici, Kayzo, Slander and more. The resulting event was an unforgettable spectacle that provided a surge of reassurance and hope all over the world, reminding fans that one day we will all be able to party together again. For many, glimpses of festivals in certain areas of the world provided hope, but for others, they were a sore reminder of the different approaches that have been taken worldwide to combatting the virus, with many feeling resentful towards their own leaders and the decisions that have been made over the course of the crisis.