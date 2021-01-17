A Tomorrowland themed roller coaster will open in a Belgian theme park

By Lilla Vásárhelyi

People of Tomorrow, we have amazing news for you. Tomorrowland teamed up with a Belgian theme park, Plopsaland De Panne, to design a special TML themed roller coaster this summer!

The Belgian music festival simply cannot disappoint, presenting brand new amazing ideas each and every year to their beloved fans, and this ride is also going to be beyond your imagination. As you might have expected, the project bears a special name: The Ride to Happiness. It will be the first extreme spinning coaster in Europe, and the second of its kind in the world. It will have a wide array of features that will blow your minds. It is expected to go at least 90 km/h (56 miles/h), 2 launches, rotating carriages and 5 inversions. According to Het Nieuwsblad, the construction of the almost one kilometer long roller coaster will cost 17.5 million euros. With a height of 35 meters, the attraction can be seen even from the motorway. In addition, Tomorrowland will also create a soundtrack based on the Tomorrowland Hymn composed by Hans Zimmer, which will be played during the ride.

Tomorrowland is known not only for delivering massive lineups every year, but for the breathtaking set designs for their stages. This new construction comes as a silverlining amid the ongoing pandemic and the uncertainty around music events. The creative team of the festival has been working together with Plopsaland for quite some time now to create another unique experience. As the CEO of Plopsa Group, Steve Van den Kerkhof stated:

“The goal is to rebuild the unique atmosphere of the Boom experience into this spectacular roller coaster.The fact that we can achieve this together with Tomorrowland is a dream come true.Through this collaboration, we will both be able to entertain an even larger audience, which will only make each other stronger.”

Check out the pictures of the designs here and the construction of the Tomorrowland themed roller coaster below!

Image Credit: Tomorrowland Press