Anjunadeep sets the mood with mellow and peaceful tones on ‘Reflections Vol. 2’: Listen

By Samantha Reis 22

Anjunadeep was considered one of the most powerful labels of 2020 and is determined not to take its foot off the accelerator. In October last year, they presented fans with the first volume of ‘Reflections‘, an ode to serenity, full of calm sounds and good energy. ‘Reflections Vol. 1‘ featured artists like Qrion, Yotto and Lane 8 marking a strong position in the world of chillout. Now Anjunadeep shows the light at the end of the tunnel and delivers their second instalment ‘Reflections Vol. 2‘. This second compilation is a collection of downtempo music by REVE D’ELLE, Jody Wisternoff, Kidnap, Croquet Club, Martin Roth, Luttrell, and the rising talents Luigi Sambuy, Lycoriscoris, Tryst, and Dotmaka. ‘Reflections Vol. 2‘ comes as a magic pill to suppress all the sadness and restlessness that the world goes through due to the pandemic. It is an injection of mindfulness, of deep sounds and peace. This collection invites to introspection, vulnerability and reunion with the rawest side of the listeners. The atmospheric sounds of ‘Reflections Vol. 2′ set the mindset to start the year full of inner peace.

Super slow and chill sound, piano lines, warm vocals, intimate lyrics, delicate beats, ambient flows and cinematic themes. This is what this album is made of. With ‘Reflections Vol. 2′ Anjunadeep wanted to give more space to emerging artist, joining them with more experienced ones in a collection of vibrant downtempo that surprises but does not disappoint. This 10-track album includes ‘Don’t Bite’ the debut single from REVE D’ELLE – a new musical project by Fur Skillman of Eli & Fur -, the full release of Croquet Club’s ‘Night Lights’, ‘Morning U’ by Jody Wisternoff, among other beautiful gems that you can’t help but hear. Check out the full tracklist here and relax to the finest downtempo and electronic sound of the moment below:

