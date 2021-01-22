Armin van Buuren reaches over 50 million people with massive 1000th ASOT episode

By Ellie Mullins 2

Building up to this moment for years and years, A State Of Trance recently hit their 1000th episode of the iconic radio show. A huge moment for Armin van Buuren and the whole team, this week has been a whirlwind of celebrations, and a lot has happened. The episode itself reached 50 million people all over the world from 121 different countries with the seven-day-long countdown stream and the episode itself, proving that all eyes were on Armin and the ASOT team.

First of all, on January 21, the world tuned in to watch every moment of the monumental 5-hour long 1000th episode. Fans were treated to some special moments, including the official launch of the ASOT 1000 anthem ‘Turn The World Into A Dancefloor’ and the reveal of the ASOT 1000 celebration weekend festival in September. One of the biggest moments came when he counted down the top 50 fan-voted trance anthems out of 1000, and the crowning spot went to Armin’s very own anthem ‘Shivers’ with Tiësto‘s ‘Adagio For Strings’ as number two and Gaia‘s ‘Tuvan’ in third place. You can listen to the entire ‘ASOT Top 1000’ playlist below. As expected, there are countless Armin van Buuren tracks in the mix, but Above & Beyond also reached a massive milestone with 53 tracks in the top 1000 list. You will also find tracks from icons such as Dash Berlin, Gareth Emery and Paul van Dyk.

The anthem, ‘Turn The World Into A Dancefloor’, encapsulates everything that ASOT has stood for and has embodied over the years since 2001. Featuring soaring and hypnotic piano melodies and uplifting and joyous trance-like synths radiating pure happiness, Armin has outdone himself with this anthem.

Rounding the announcements up for now, ASOT 1000 will take place in September, 3 and 4 in Utrecht for two days of unmissable celebrations. The first day boasts a five-hour show which sets out to celebrate twenty years of ASOT, and the second day is a more familiar celebration like with past events, with five areas over nine hours and special guests. For more information on the event, click here.

Congratulations are certainly in order for Armin van Buuren and the ASOT team!

Image credit: Floris Heuer