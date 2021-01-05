Armin van Buuren announces special ASOT top 1000 countdown

By Alexander Costello 13

Ahead of the historic milestone for A State of Trance (ASOT), legendary music producer Armin van Buuren has revealed a special ASOT top 1000 countdown in the lead up to the Dutch radio station’s 1000th episode. Marking nearly two decades of success across airwaves worldwide, listeners are invited to tune in from 14th January, through to the 21st, as Armin and the crew count down the top 1000 plays that have helped shape and evolve one of the world’s biggest and most popular dance music brands. Mark your calendars as this is an event not to be missed.

As previously mentioned, the countdown begins on 14th January, at 10 PM (CET). For those wanting to join the Dutch phenomenon on the road to ASOT 1000, and get a slice of the action, the countdown will be streamed and available on ASOT’s social channels YouTube, Twitch, and Facebook. We recommend creating an account on either channel, allowing you to set timely reminders for when the countdown goes live.

A State of Trance first aired back in May 2001. It is hosted by Armin van Buuren alongside co-producers Ferry Corsten and Ruben de Ronde. The radio show fast became one of the most listened to music channels, attracting listeners from all around the world. Today, an estimated 40 million listeners tune in to the globally acclaimed label.

Remember to mark the date and tune in when A State of Trance goes live on the 14th! In the meantime, let us know your all-time favourite trance tune in the comments. See the original social post below.

I’ve got a special ASOT announcement! Many of you submitted your favorite ASOT plays of all time last year. Join me on the road to ASOT Episode 1000 with a special ASOT Top 1000 countdown from Jan. 14 (10PM CET) till Jan. 21 via YouTube/Twitch/Facebook: https://t.co/V9DmuSYISi pic.twitter.com/GreWHQd7r1 — Armin van Buuren (@arminvanbuuren) January 4, 2021

Image credit: Bart Heemskerk