Armin van Buuren reveals A State Of Trance Top 950 to celebrate episode 1000

By Samantha Reis 53

When we think of trance the first name that comes to mind is Armin van Buuren. His incredible career has been dedicated to solidifying this musical genre and spreading it around the world with an unparalleled charm, only possible by Armin. A key piece in the consecration of Armin van Buuren’s trance is undoubtedly the radio show A State Of Trance. It seems impossible, but the genesis of this mixshow dates back to 2001. Twenty years later, the name ASOT is recognized by the whole industry and by all consumers of electronic music, especially by fanatics of a more progressive sound. Armin’s relentless ear has always brought the best tracks to the radio show and revealed many rising artists. Over these two decades, the weekly show has brought us the best of trance and now it’s time to celebrate a very important milestone: episode 1000.

Now with less than two weeks to go, Armin van Buuren shares with his fans a playlist of 950 tracks that belong to the top 1000 of all-time trance songs of the radio show. The last 50 tracks will be revealed during ASOT1000. Armin couldn’t resist building some suspense over the celebrations of this amazing landmark in his path.

Today I revealed the all-time @asot TOP 1000 list, except for the last 50, you'll find out about those during episode 1000 on January 21st! The non-stop countdown stream starts right after #ASOT999 this Thursday 10PM CET. Find the first 950 titles here: https://t.co/FhdmKI0lWQ pic.twitter.com/pKPs5e9Fp8 — Armin van Buuren (@arminvanbuuren) January 11, 2021

The 1000 episode takes place on January 21, but until then, a lot of trance will take place. The celebrations begin right after the end of episode 999 and only end with the arrival of the milestone episode. Armin van Buuren will be counting down the top 100 in a weeklong streaming event co-hosted by Ruben de Ronde and the show acclaimed resident Ferry Corsten. The stream will feature the most popular ASOT played records based on the fans’ votes, year mixes, exclusive interviews and fan videos to the official countdown. So that you don’t miss a bit of this, tune in from January 14 at 10:00 pm (CET) until January 21 at 5:00 pm (CET) when the 1000 episode begins. You can follow the streaming live on A State Of Trance Twitch and YouTube channels.

The powerful and monumental all-time playlist contains 950 tracks that marked all these years of ASOT radio show. These are songs that certainly say a lot to all those who have been following this incredible journey next to Armin. The list features well-known names from the trance scene like Paul van Dyk, BT, Above & Beyond, Ørjan Nilsen, Jorn van Deynhoven among many others. Listen to it entirety below and keep warming up until the celebrations of ASOT1000 arrive.

Image Credit: Armin van Buuren (Press)