Armin van Buuren drops ASOT anthem ‘Turn The World Into A Dancefloor’

By Ryan Ford 17

To mark an outstanding milestone of 1000 ASOT episodes, Armin van Buuren has released a euphoric new anthem in ‘Turn The World Into A Dancefloor’, to the delight of trance fans worldwide.

This week we saw the 44-year-old Dutchman celebrate a remarkable achievement as his A State Of Trance radio show arrived for its 1000th episode after continuing to bring dance fans irresitible new music for over 20 years. First airing in 2001, A State Of Trance has been a staple platform within the dance music scene, consistently boasting exclusive IDs, special guests and more.

During a special 5-hour episode this week, Armin announced that an ASOT 1000 festival will officially take place in September in Jaarbeurs, Utrecht. ‘Turn the World Into a Dancefloor’ will be the statement embodied into this festival and is the subsequent name of his new single which he also revealed during the stream. As a brand new van Buuren original, the track released in the same week embodies the energy you would expect to experience at an ASOT event, driving through a high-octane combination of rumbling baselines, drums and a colossal top-line.

As we hope the ASOT 1000 celebrations will be able to go ahead as planned, get yourselves into the party mood by checking out the milestone Armin van Buuren anthem for yourselves below!

Image Credit: ALDA