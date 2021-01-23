ARTBAT unleash hypnotic gem ‘Fading’ with Dino Lenny: Listen

By Alexander Costello 8

Momentum for Ukraine duo ARTBAT continues to skyrocket in upwards trajectory, with the pair undoubtedly one of the hottest names in electronic dance music right now. It was no surprise that Artur and Batish were stand out artists in 2020, amassing a portfolio of releases and collaborations that caught global attention. But while success has pursued the Kyiv-based producers in recent years, 2021 could be their biggest year yet. To officially get things started, the pair have released their first track of the year – ‘Fading‘ – and this one’s special. Released and available on Afterlife, we take a closer look.

‘Fading’ is a meaningful collaboration between Artur, Batish and friend Dino Lenny that delivers a signature ARTBAT sound. Recognised for their inventive production techniques, ‘Fading’ embodies everything we love about ARTBAT; Powerful bass lines, piercing synths, and trademark drops that have attracted eyes from fellow industry heavyweights including Maceo Plex and Richie Hawtin. From the onset, the track manoeuvres through bursts of melodic riffs and compelling vocals that draw its listeners in. However, the true magnificence of ‘Fading’ is felt through hypnotic drops that allude to ARTBAT’s underground influences.

ARTBAT’s new track ‘Fading’ is part of ‘Unity Pt. 2‘, a 25-track compilation put together by Tale of Us that brings awareness to important causes through music. Relishing the opportunity to be a part of the affair, ARTBAT shared the joyous occasion with fans on their socials writing:

“Music brings us together and we are truly happy to be part of this project.”

With no signs of slowing down, the duo is proving to be an unstoppable force, and there’s every indication that ARTBAT will take their successes to new heights this year. ‘Fading’ is a testament to that and you can listen to the track below right now. We want to know; what’s your favourite Artur and Batish track?

(Image credit: ARTBAT Official Facebook Page)