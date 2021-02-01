ARTY – Take Your Time

By Nicole Pepe 12

Progressive house maestro ARTY releases a “very personal” yet uplifting and powerful new track entitled ‘Take Your Time’.

Following an explosive year, Russian DJ/Producer ARTY unveils his first single of 2021 ‘Take Your Time’ which is out now on Armada Music. 2020 was good to ARTY, as he released over a dozen tracks, including three EPs by the name From Russia With Love that followed up with an additional two volumes. Between the releases of his EPs and numerous singles, ARTY also managed to release additional music under his trance alias Alpha 9.

‘Take Your Time’ lifts our spirits in our most vulnerable time as ARTY delivers us a dose of the much-needed positivity meant for the world. With massive harmonic synths and a gorgeous vocal line so melodic, you might even catch yourself singing along before the song is even over.

ARTY expresses that this song is deeply personal to him, stating:

It doesn’t always go the way you expect or want, but you need to be patient about things coming the way you manifest them because eventually, the time will be right. I really hope that ‘Take Your Time’ will resonate with the listeners and make their day a little bit brighter because we need to believe that the good days will come.

Listen to ARTY’s new track ‘Take Your Time’ below:

