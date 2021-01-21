ASOT 1000 set to celebrate with massive weekend event in September

A State Of Trance has recently hit a very important milestone in the form of their 1000th episode of the hit radio show. Famously, we all celebrate in person with a massive ASOT event, and ASOT and ALDA have something up their sleeve. Announced by Armin van Buuren live on air during the massive 5-hour long ASOT 1000 episode, this added excitement to the already historic event.

Announcing the celebratory plans, ASOT 1000 festival will officially take place in September in Jaarbeurs, Utrecht, with a celebration weekend. The two-show celebration weekend will take place on September 3 and 4. On Friday September 3, the party is kicked off with a special show which sets out to celebrate 20 years of A State Of Trance, promising special guests and a show which will truly not want to be missed. Saturday September 4 boasts a traditional ASOT celebration much like previous ASOT events, where trance fans from all over the world can come together as one.

Of course, like with any ASOT event, there is a theme. This time, ‘Turn the World Into a Dancefloor’ is the statement embodied into this festival, and it encapsulates everything that the brand is all about, making everyone dance all over the world and bringing people together through the art of trance music.

This will sell out extremely quickly, so make sure you secure your place visit the registration website here before midnight on January 27. Ticket sales will start with an exclusive fan presale on January 28, with regular ticket sales starting on January 30 (both at 1:00PM CET), so make sure you’re prepared.

Image credit: press