ASOT 1000 weekend festival sells out in just four hours

By Ellie Mullins 37

It’s official: ASOT 1000 is sold out, cementing its status as the fastest-selling ASOT event of all time, selling out in just four hours. The excitement for this event is undeniable, with everyone looking towards September to celebrate this massive milestone from Armin van Buuren and the ASOT team. This one-time only event will feature two days of celebrations, with the first being a nostalgic journey through decades of trance, and the second being a more ‘typical’ ASOT celebration. You can find out all the information you need to know about the event right here.

Selling 55,000 tickets to fans of 92 different nationalities, fans will be travelling from all corners of the globe to witness what will be a life-changing, spectacular event like nothing ever seen before. If you missed out on tickets, do not fear as a waiting list will be available shortly to give fans a second chance at grabbing the in-demand tickets. You can keep up to date on this information via the ASOT and ALDA social media pages.

More exciting news comes in the form of a tour, and in October of this year Poland and Russia are also going to be able to witness the trance celebrations, and more cities are set to be added to the world tour soon. Although all eyes are on Utrecht for the main show, the world tour will boast some spectacular memories for fans to be a part of.

Speaking of this milestone, ALDA CEO Allan Hardenberg stated:

“This milestone celebration is a very special one for ALDA as we have been a part of this extraordinary journey for 14 years in organizing ASOT events worldwide. We are glad to celebrate this landmark occasion with Armin and fans from all over the world. This incredible achievement signifies that music has always been a unifying force. See you on the dancefloor this September!”

ASOT 1000 takes place September 3 and 4 of this year. You can listen to the official anthem ‘Turn The World Into A Dancefloor’ here to get into the celebratory mood.



Image credit: press