Beburi – Leave You

By Ellie Mullins 36

Georgia native Beburi, a.k.a Beburi Asatiani, is someone who brings a lot of experience to the scene, thanks to a decade of being able to expertly read crowds whenever he performs for avid fans. His deep house productions have gained a lot of traction in the world of streaming (garnering over 62,000 monthly Spotify listeners), and he has proven to be one of the fastest rising artists around right now. The Beburi train is not slowing down any time soon, so it’s time to hop on and discover what this artist is all about with the release of his single, ‘Leave You’.

‘Leave You’ has all the hallmarks of being a bona fide smash hit, and it is proving to be extremely popular in the electronic scene, but one listen to the track will tell you why instantly. A groovy soundscape, pulsating beats and addictive vocals: this is what will greet you when you press play. The moody vocals paired with the upbeat and danceable tones of the beat prove that opposites truly do attract, and Beburi has certainly levelled up his skills for 2021, meaning business.

This year is set to be a great one for this producer, and the release of ‘Leave You’, available below, proves this. There is certainly more to come, and we’re keeping our eye on him to see what he will do next. ‘Leave You’ is out now on KnightVision Records, which is part of renowned Warner Music Group.

Image credit: press