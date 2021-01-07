Best Guitar Samples of 2021

By Feron 14

The guitar has been a really important instrument in music production for a long long time and its relevance hasn’t decreased by a single percent to the present date. Since having a great guitar piece for your music requires some advanced playing skills along with the cost of a guitar and proper recording equipment, it can be very difficult for upcoming music producers. However, thanks to sample packs there are plenty of quality guitar samples & loops with the help of which you can have a high-quality guitar piece for your track. There are plenty of guitar samples available, so we did the research for you and collected some of the best guitar samples available in 2021.

Best guitar samples of 2021

| Best VST Plugins of 2021 – Read Here

1. Ghosthack Guitar Loops & One-shots

The Guitar Loops & One-Shots pack comes with 181 unique and characteristic samples from acoustic and electric guitars. This 358 MB sized pack contains live recorded guitar one-shots and loops from professional guitarists at 90-150BPM in the keys of Amaj, Amin, Bbmaj, Emaj, Fmaj, and Gbmin, and many more. Use these royalty-free guitar samples to strengthen the musical and technical aspect of your song in 2021. Check out the sample pack demo by clicking the button down below.

Buy Here

2. Guitar Sounds Acoustic and Electric

Searching for some guitar licks, one-shots or FX? This guitar sample pack is just right for you. The guitar samples within are ranging from lonely to aggressive, perfect to spark your creativity. The one-shots, loops, and song kits are adding up to a 1.53 GB sample pack. 100% royalty free, professional quality, and ready to work alongside the other instruments in your track.

Buy Here

3. Guitar Addict

Zenhiser’s Guitar Addict sample pack is suitable for a broad range of genres including House, Future Bass, Moombahton, Trap, and many more. Expertly played, recorded, and mastered by guitarists like Slash, Joe Satriani, and John Petrucci on a Fender Squier Affinity Series Telecaster, this guitar sample pack is a beast. Choose the perfect guitar lick or guitar line out of the 334 samples and get ready to create a hit record.

Buy Here

4. Infinity – Cinematic Guitars

Infinity Cinematic Guitars are designed to be uitlised in TV, film scores, game music, or any production. This library contains textures, guitar samples & pads, aggressive riffs, and full melodies to add tension to your songs. Infinity added a huge amount of song sections (intro, verse, chorus, etc) to improve your workflow while making a new song.

Buy Here

5. Petit Guitars Vol. 1

Petit Guitars Vol 1 sample pack has over 50 guitar loops. A collection of emotional and melodic guitar samples, perfect for adding depth to your songs. Check out the guitar sample pack in action down below.

Buy Here

6. Fresh Guitars

Fresh Guitars contains the best guitar loops for every genre. Use the lofi guitars for Hip-Hop, or use the unique riffs for Pop/EDM. Inspired by sounds of artists such as Young Thug, Future, Travis Scott, Illenium, and Lil Peep, the guitar sample pack contains over 130 loops. This 607 MB sized pack is suitable for every music producer, just drag and drop the files into your next hit song.

Buy Here

7.Guitar Trap

This sample pack is designed towards Hip-hop & trap music production. You can find a variety of construction kits, drums, synth, bass, keys, vocal & FX loops along with the emaculate guitar samples in the pack.

Buy Here

Read next: 7 Best Piano VST Plugins for Music Producers in 2021

Image Credit: Jefferson Santos on Unsplash