Best Synth Samples & One-Shots for Music Producers (free downloads)

Sound design forms an integral part of the music production process. The quality of your synths & basses massively affects how good your track will be. Sound design may not be your forte, or if you are feeling short on inspiration for sound design during a session, synth samples & one shots definitely help in such cases. For this matter, we’ve decided to collect six or in fact nine, of the best packs currently available containing synth samples and one-shots, which are useful for music producers of any genre. In addition, all of these packages are enriched with standard sounds such as drums, vocals, or FXs. Here’s a list of the best Synth Samples and One-Shots for music producers including a list of some great free samples as well which you can find at the end of this article.

Best Synth Samples and One-Shots for Music Producers:

1.Ghosthack Downtempo Lounge – €24,59 (Save 51%)

2. Ghosthack Purple Clouds – Chillout Sounds – €36.84 (Save 26%)

3. Zenhiser Glow – Synth Pop – €38.56

4. Ghosthack Future Bass Essentials – €24.54 (Save 18%)

5. Ghosthack Ultimate Producer Bundle 2020 – €49.14 (Save 96%)

6. Samplesound Techno Synths by D Unity, Dino Maggiorana – £23.99

Read the description of all Synth Samples & One-Shots packs below to find the best one for yourself and don’t forget to check out some of the free synth samples & one-shots at the end of this article.

1.Ghosthack Downtempo Lounge – €24,59 (Save 51%)

As the name suggests, this sample pack is full of downtempo & chill synth samples and one shots. Over 900 MB of content, including 400+ .wav files: 30 Bass One-Shots, 20 Vocal Cuts, 30 Snares, 25 Perc Loops, 70+ files of drum construction kits, and more than 30 melodic loops. Downtempo Lounge draws inspiration from the futuristic Chill Trap / Ambient tracks of artists ike Flume, XXYYXX, ILLENIUM, or San Holo. You can grab this sample pack for 25% off with code “WERAVEYOU”.

2. Ghosthack Purple Clouds – Chillout Sounds – €36.84 (Save 26%)

Ghosthack Purple Clouds has over 4 GB of samples containing over 900 files. Filled with loops labelled at 80 bpm and 600 MB+ one-shots, Purple Clouds is an indispensable helper. You can expect some exquisite guitar sounds, drums, keys, and of course, tons of atmospheric synth one shots & samples from this one. You can grab this sample pack for 25% off with code “WERAVEYOU”.

3. Zenhiser Glow – Synth Pop – €38.56

A flawless blend of classic 80’s sound with a wave, ambient, dream/synth pop vibes inspired by such amazing names as Two Door Cinema Club, The Midnight, and M83. The pack is filled with vocals, synth one shots & more than 800 samples making it an ideal addition to your set of music production tools.

4. Ghosthack Future Bass Essentials – €24.54 (Save 18%)

This package is ideal for all producers who prefer to create bass music. Thanks to beautiful chords, hard-hitting 808s & drums, experimental sounds, festival-ready synth one shots and samples, you can produce with Future Bass Essentials dubstep bangers, dark mid-tempo tracks, future bass beauties, or even chill trap tunes.

5. Ghosthack Ultimate Producer Bundle 2020 – €49.14 (Save 96%)

This is one of the best multi purpose sample packs. Twenty four (24) premium Ghosthack’s sample packs with close to 11 000 sound resources in total are included within the package. The bundle contains such packs as Dubstep Sound Arsenal, Ultimate Techno Essentials, Ultimate Melodic Library, Cinematic Orchestra, or Trance Presets for Serum. You can grab this sample pack for 25% off with code “WERAVEYOU”.

6. Samplesound Techno Synths by D Unity, Dino Maggiorana – £23.99

If you are a techno/house music producer and are looking for new sounds for your tracks, this might be the right pick for you. Samplesound & Unity Records collab sample pack is packed with mesmerizing 100+ techno arps, melodies, synth samples & one shots with bonuses in the form of kicks, hats, snares, and vocals.

Best Free Synth Samples and One-Shots

1. LANDR 50 Best Free Synth Samples

2. Cymatics Fantasy Synth Sample Pack

3. Ghosthack Free Retro Synth Sounds

