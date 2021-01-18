Black Coffee joins forces with Diplo and Elderbrook on new song ‘Never Gonna Forget’: Listen

By Lilla Vásárhelyi 7

Only two weeks passed this year and one of the most wonderful electronic music collaborations is already out to bless our souls: South African DJ and superstar producer, Black Coffee unveiled a new song with Diplo featuring Elderbrook, called ‘Never Gonna Forget‘, out now via Ultra Records.

As Black Coffee shared on Facebook, the song is the final single he is dropping to tease his upcoming album ‘Subconsciously‘, which will be released on February 5. The dreamy track features renowned American DJ and producer Thomas Wesley, a.k.a. Diplo on producing duties and English Grammy-nominated artist Alexander Kotz, better known as Elderbrook on the vocals. ‘Never Gonna Forget’ is a well-crafted and hypnotic deep house song which is exactly what we needed to ease all the tension we accumulated lockdown after lockdown. Black Coffee and Diplo blended their peculiar production skills to create this mesmerizing collaboration by putting emphasis on both the characteristic percussions rooted in Afro house and the distinctive guitar-driven melody of deep house. The cherry on top is undoubtedly the sweet and soulful voice of Elderbrook, singing about an imaginary loved one, who is completely irreplaceable and unforgettable, just like the song itself.

Black Coffee has been blessing us with quite a few new singles from his forthcoming album for 2 years now. Starting with ‘Drive‘ featuring the French superstar David Guetta and Delilah Montagu, followed by ‘Wish You Were Here’ featuring Msaki, a heavenly collaboration with Usher ‘LaLaLa‘, ‘SBCNCSLY’ having pop songstress Sabrina Claudio on the vocals, ‘Ready For You’ with Celeste, an emotional super-collab with Pharrell Williams and Jozzy ‘10 Missed Calls‘, and ‘You Need Me‘ featuring Maxine Ashley. With this impressive list of star-studded collaborations and four unrevealed tracks, Black Coffee reassurred us that his next album is definitely worth the wait.

Set the mood for ‘Subconsciously’ and listen to Black Coffee’s collab with Diplo and Elderbrook, ‘Never Gonna Forget’!

Image Credit: Black Coffee (via Facebook), Diplo (via Jesse Grant/Getty Images) and Elderbrook (via Facebook)